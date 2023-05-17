DBL Ceramics celebrates 6th anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 07:43 pm

Related News

DBL Ceramics celebrates 6th anniversary

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 07:43 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

DBL Ceramics, the tiles manufacturing concern of DBL Group, completed six years on Tuesday (16 May), according to a press release.

Recently, the 6th anniversary celebration was held at the head office of DBL Ceramics where the Vice Chairman of DBL Group MA Rahim, Executive Director, Finance Md Billal Hossain Patwary and Head of Operations of DBL Ceramics Md Bayazed Bashar, along with officials of DBL Ceramics were present.

DBL Ceramics Ltd started their journey on 16 May 2017 with the aim of delivering versatile and aesthetically-designed tiles to the customers.

Initially with one production line, the organisation used to produce 8,000 square metre tiles per day, whereas now with the 3rd production line, DBL Ceramics increased the daily production capacity to 35,000 square metre tiles.

DBL Ceramics aims to bring more innovation in their products and services in the coming days, adds the release.

As a result, DBL Ceramics is poised to capture a large share of the local tiles market, while also aiming to establish the ceramic industry of Bangladesh in the global market at a larger scale.

DBL Ceramics / Anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

10h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

11h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

1h | TBS World
How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

1d | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

11h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities