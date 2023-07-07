Dhaka Bank observes 28th anniversary

07 July, 2023, 02:30 am
07 July, 2023, 02:30 am
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Dhaka Bank Limited has observed 28 years of Banking Excellence in a modest manner with the slogan, "Growing Together with Excellence," reads a press release.

In this signature occasion, special prayers were offered and cake-cutting ceremony was arranged at the bank's Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka and also a Gala Night with musical soiree was arranged as a part of the celebration.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman, Founder of the Bank Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, Vice Chairman Amanullah Sarker, Directors Messrs Altaf Hossain Sarker, Reshadur Rahman, Md Amirullah, Rakhi Das Gupta; Independent Director Feroze Ahmed and Former Director Khandaker Mohammad Shahjahan were present on the occasion.

Apart from them, Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO along with senior management from head office and managers from flagship branches also joined the occasion.

Besides that, 143 Branches, Sub Branches and SME Service Centers celebrated this occasion individually through cutting cakes in their premises.

In the last 28 years, Dhaka Bank established itself as a leading 2nd generation bank of the country and has been able to earn customer trust through consistent performance and superior service quality.

