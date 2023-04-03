SBAC Bank celebrates 10th anniversary

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank celebrated its 10th anniversary by organising a programme held at its head office Monday (3 April), reads a press release.

Abdul Kadir Molla, chairman of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank, handed over the founding anniversary logo to Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank in the celebration of the bank's 10th Anniversary.

Bank's Deputy Managing Director Md Nurul Azim, Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, Md Abdul Matin and AKM Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury, SBAC Bank Training Institute Principal AKM Falzur Rahman including the bank's Head of Division and Senior Management attended the ceremony.