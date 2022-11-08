DBH signs agreement with IFC

DBH signs agreement with IFC

Nasimul Baten, managing director and CEO of DBH Finance PLC(DBH) and Martin Holtman, country manager of IFC for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal exchanged signed documents of an agreement for Affordable Housing Finance.
DBH Finance PLC (DBH), a housing finance institution, has recently signed a project services agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Working with housing finance institution, DBH focuses on affordable housing finance. In collaboration with IFC, DBH aims to strengthen its affordable housing loan product by establishing a value proposition for the affordable housing segment and target the lower-middle income segment, said a press release.

Martin Holtman, country manager of IFC for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal and Nasimul Baten, managing director and CEO of DBH Finance signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

Partha Guha Thakurta, asia pacific head of FIG Risk Advisory, IFC, AKM Tanvir Kamal, DMD and head of Credit, DBH, Md Hassan Iftekhar Yussouf, DMD and head of IT, DBH and other high officials of both the organisations were present in the programme. 

