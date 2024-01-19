PM's principal secretary urges China and IFC to boost investments in Bangladesh

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah in discussion with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah has urged China and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to increase their investments in Bangladesh.

Tofazzel made the call when Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and International Finance Corporation (IFC) Country Manager Martin Holtmann paid separate courtesy calls on him at the Prime Minister's office on Thursday afternoon.

During the courtesy call, the Chinese ambassador thanked the Bangladesh government for holding the 12th parliamentary election in a free and fair manner and vowed to work with the new government in different sectors of Bangladesh.

Tofazzel thanked China for its significant role in the ongoing development activities of Bangladesh and for sending observers to the 12th parliamentary elections. He urged the envoy to increase Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

In a separate meeting PM's principal secretary requested the IFC country manager to increase private sector investment in Bangladesh and sought IFC's all-out support in implementing the "National Logistics Development Policy" proposed by the government of Bangladesh.

He also requested IFC's cooperation in expanding riverine accessibility in Bangladesh and construction of ports and jetties.

IFC Country Manager Holtmann expressed interest in providing loans to the lower and middle class people in Bangladesh's housing sector.

Officials from the Prime Minister's Office, China Embassy and IFC were present during the courtesy calls.