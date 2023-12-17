EBL signs deal with IFC for risk management advancement

17 December, 2023
EBL signs deal with IFC for risk management advancement

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) announces a landmark collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Strategic Risk Management Improvement Project.  

The agreement  solidifies the commitment of both organisations  to elevate risk management practices in the financial sector, reads a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, and Martin Holtmann, IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, signed the agreement at EBL head office in the city's Gulshan area. 

Under the terms of the agreement, IFC will actively support EBL in enhancing various facets of risk management, including Risk Governance, Credit Risk Management, Asset-Liability Management, Operational Risk, and Technology Risk Management. This collaboration reflects EBL's dedication to fortifying its risk management capabilities, with the ultimate goal of delivering increased efficiency in serving its stakeholders.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director; M Khurshed Alam, deputy managing director and CRO; Saiful Islam, head of Risk Management from EBL; Partha Guha Thakurta, country anchor, FIG Advisory Services (Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal), and others were present on the occasion.

