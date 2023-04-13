DBH gets final approval to open Islamic Financing Wing

Finance PLC – country's largest and specialist Housing Finance institution – has received the final approval from Bangladesh Bank (BB) for opening of its Islamic Financing Wing (IFW).

DBH got the approval from Bangladesh Bank on 11 April to start its Shari'ah-based Islamic Financing Wing (IFW) to offer Shari'ah-compliant products and services from all of its 14 branches located at all major cities of the country, reads a press release.

Nasimul Baten, Managing Director & CEO of DBH said, "This is a milestone achievement, there is a huge demand for Shariah based products. We have completed our preparations under the guidance of a very competent Shahirah Supervisory Committee and now we are ready to offer Shariah compliant deposit and housing financing products to cater the growing need of our clients. This will open a new avenue for us and we are committed to deliver the services to our customers in the most compliant manner."