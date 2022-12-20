DBH wins ICSB National Gold Award for 4th consecutive year

DBH Finance PLC obtained the 'Gold Award' in the '9th ICSB National Award 2021' for Corporate Governance Excellence in NBFI category for the fourth consecutive year.

DBH Managing Director and CEO Nasimul Baten received the award for the year 2021 from the chief guest Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Advisor to the prime minister, at an award ceremony hosted by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB), reads a press release.

MA Mannan, honorable Minister for Planning was also present in the programme.

While receiving the award, Nasimul Baten expressed his delight as DBH obtained Gold Award in NBFI category for corporate governance for the fourth consecutive year. He also praised ICSB for their commendable job for rewarding the companies that are maintaining a high level of corporate governance and for making their hard work worthwhile.

DBH Finance PLC (formerly known as Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.) is the only local financial institution of the country to be rated highest credit rating AAA for the 17th consecutive year.