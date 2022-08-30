DBH Finance organises anti-money laundering training

DBH Finance plc has recently organised a day-long training programme on "Anti Money Laundering & Combating Financing Terrorism (AML & CFT)".

The training programme was held at a hotel in the capital's Baridhara.

Two senior officials from BFIU (Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit), Bangladesh Bank conducted the training in two sessions, reads a press release.

A total of 45 officials from the different branches and departments participated in the training program including the Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) and Deputy Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (DCAMLCO) of the company.