DBH declares 17% dividend for 2022

DBH Finance PLC (DBH), the only AAA-rated financial institution for the last seventeen years, declared 17% dividends for its shareholders for 2022.

The board of directors of the company recommended 15% cash and 2% stock dividends for its shareholders for the year ended on 31 December 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is scheduled to be held on 18May, reads a press release.

For the year 2021, the NBFI made a payment of 15% cash and 10% stock to its shareholders.

Since its inception in 1996, the company registered commendable growth in creating home ownerships all over the country. The NBFI has a keen focus on financing homes for affordable segments of the population and also in process of launching its Islamic wing recently which will allow the NBFI to cater to a wider range of investment and deposit products for its clients.

DBH posted net profit before tax of Tk158 crore and net profit after tax of Tk102 crore for the year 2022. In 2021, net profit after tax for the company was Tk104 crore.

DBH has a solid Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 28.37% and Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.34% as in December 2022. Its earnings per share (EPS) for the year 2022 stands at Tk5.21 which was Tk5.35 for the year 2021 and net asset value per share stands at Tk41 on 31 December 2022 which was Tk37.15 as on 31 December 2021.

DBH has 14 branches covering all divisions and it has a plan for further geographic expansions.