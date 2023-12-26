DBH Finance honoured with highest taxpayer award

Corporates

Press Release
26 December, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

DBH Finance honoured with highest taxpayer award

Press Release
26 December, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 10:10 pm
DBH Finance honoured with highest taxpayer award

DBH Finance PLC, the country's largest housing finance provider, has been awarded by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers for the Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The company received the award under the "Non-Banking Financial Institutions" category, said a press release. 

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of NBR, handed the prestigious tax card and crest over to Nasimul Baten, managing director of DBH Finance, at an event organised at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka recently.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Abdul Ahad, chief financial officer of DBH Finance, was also present during the presentation.

DBH Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

7h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

7h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

7h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

55m | Videos
200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

4h | Videos
Why “Mobile KD” is the best for mobile recovery

Why “Mobile KD” is the best for mobile recovery

1h | Videos
Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

6h | Videos