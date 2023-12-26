DBH Finance honoured with highest taxpayer award

DBH Finance PLC, the country's largest housing finance provider, has been awarded by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers for the Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The company received the award under the "Non-Banking Financial Institutions" category, said a press release.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of NBR, handed the prestigious tax card and crest over to Nasimul Baten, managing director of DBH Finance, at an event organised at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka recently.

Md Abdul Ahad, chief financial officer of DBH Finance, was also present during the presentation.