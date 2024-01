The National Board of Revenue's (NBR) Large Taxpayera Unit (LTU) recently organised a special award for the best taxpayer organisations.

At the event, DBH Finance PLC was recognised as one of the top taxpayers in the non-banking financial institution sector for the financial year 2022-23, reads a press release.

On behalf of the DBH Finance, Chief Finance Officer Md Abdul Ahad received the crest and certificate of appreciation from NBR member Syed Mohammad Abu Daud.