Daraz to empower South Asian users' shopping experience with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Daraz recently announced the latest integration of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in Daraz to launch "AskDaraz", an AI ChatBot, to simplify the shopping experience for South Asian users.

Powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, AskDaraz, will enable users to naturally discuss with the AI chatbot and get offered personalised recommendations, reads a press release.

"AskDaraz" will enhance the shopping experience on Daraz by refining and analysing user requirements, sifting through millions of products across multiple categories, and recommending products, styles and collections based on the user's specific needs.

"Our mission is to uplift communities through the power of commerce. This is a key milestone for us as we use technology to open a new market segment. By leveraging the increasing smartphone adoption rate in our markets and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in our app, "AskDaraz" will make the shopping experience intuitive for more users to transact with us," said Bjarke Mikkelsen, Daraz Group, chief executive officer.

"We're pleased to be part of Daraz's journey in transforming the retail sector in South Asia through the robust capabilities of the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. As one of the leaders in the e-commerce landscape, Daraz is set to elevate its user experience for 30 million customers by amplifying product reach, deepening customer engagement, and enhancing overall satisfaction levels. It also aims to tap into new customer segments via its integrated "Discover" feature within the app. This is the next step in helping retailers and e-commerce platforms jumpstart innovation and personalize customer experiences with the power of generative AI," said Diomedes Kastanis, Microsoft APAC chief technology officer.