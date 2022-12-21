Crony Group sets up Fair Price Shop

Crony Group has opened a Fair Price Shop in their factory premises which will sell daily commodities at discounted rates for 10,000 factory workers.

The Cotton Group, the parent company of Belgian buyer B&C collection and Apon Wellbeing Ltd have entered into a contract with Crony Group to ensure a 25% discounted grocery basket, consisting of rice, oil, lentils, salt and noodles, read a press statement.

Apon Wellbeing has also guaranteed regular customers health insurance worth Tk20,000 and a 5%-10% discount on other goods.

The discounted grocery basket price is Tk743, compared to a market price equivalent of Tk991.

Crony Group Chairperson and BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara, the Cotton Group MD Murielle Degeest and Apon Wellbeing Ltd Head of Growth Yasir Arafat inked the MoU at Crony Group premises.

Crony Group Managing Director AH Aslam Sunny and Tom Tailor Country Manager, Fikreta Kicki Tutic were also present on the occasion.

"The Fair Price Shop aligns with Crony Group's mission of empowering our greatest asset, our workers. I would like to thank The Cotton Group for their generous donation of $20,000 as a subsidy for essential groceries and Apon Wellbeing Ltd who will operate the store and provide health insurance to workers," said Neela Hosna Ara.

Tom Tailor Country Manager Fikreta Kicki Tutic praised The Fair Price Shop and looks forward to supporting similar initiatives in Crony Group on behalf of German brand Tom Tailor.