Mitro, Crony Group join hands to bring 15,000 workers under financial inclusion

Garments manufacturer Crony Group has recently entered into a contract with Mitro Fintech Ltd to ensure financial wellness for over 15,000 employees.

Crony Group Chairperson and BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara and Mitro Fintech CEO and Co-Founder Kishwar Hashemee inked the MoU at Crony Group's premises, reads a press release.

Crony Group Managing Director AH Aslam Sunny, Chief Financial Officer Santanu Barua were also present on the occasion. 

The agreement aims to collaborate on making Mitro's early wage access product accessible to all its employees.

"The contribution of my workers is undeniable in overcoming various obstacles in the long 28th year's journey of Crony Group. So from the very beginning, I have been committed and responsible in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the workers," said Neela Hosna Ara. 

Crony Group employees will now have instant access to their earned wages via Mitro, ensuring their financial stability and resilience. 

Employees can request and receive a portion of their accrued salary via the Mitro app without having to wait until payday, which would directly impact RMG owners with fewer staff migrations, increased productivity, and retention, reduced absenteeism, and increased employee engagement on a Bangladesh-made platform. 

This collaboration aims to increase worker awareness and adoption of Earned Wage Access, as well as support each other in educating and uplifting the financial health of their workers and employees.

