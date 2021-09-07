Cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz's new innings with RAK Ceramics

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 01:33 pm

Cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz's new innings with RAK Ceramics

The signing ceremony of RAK Ceramics was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital, today with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, one of the key all-rounders of the Bangladesh cricket team.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the signing ceremony with RAK Ceramics
Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the signing ceremony with RAK Ceramics

The all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, is a promising name of this generation in the Bangladesh cricket team. RAK Ceramics is committed to being associated with all such possibilities of the country. They want to spread the name and potential of Bangladesh all over the world. In continuation of this,

The signing ceremony of RAK Ceramics was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital, today with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, one of the key all-rounders of the Bangladesh cricket team. The event was attended by Miraz and senior officials of RAK Ceramics including SAK Ekramuzzaman, Managing Director, RAK Ceramics, and Sadhan Kumar Dey, COO and CFO, states a press release. 

Speaking on the occasion, cricketer Miraz said, "I have started a new innings with RAK Ceramics. I believe our partnership will go a long way. The path we started today, I think will continue as long as I play cricket, Insha'Allah."

To add with Miraz, the Managing Director of RAK Ceramics added, "We are proud to have Mehidy Hasan Miraz, a potential all-rounder from Bangladesh cricket team, with RAK Ceramics. Together we will open a new horizon in the world of ceramics."

In addition to the signing ceremony, RAK inaugurated their new signature showroom at the head office of Ceramics. Besides, quarterly dealer meet up and reception was held at Uttara Club.

RAK Ceramics Bangladesh Limited is a joint venture manufacturer and marketer of tiles and sanitary ware established in UAE and Bangladesh. Over the past two decades, tiles have gained unprecedented popularity in the Bangladeshi market and as a lifestyle product. At present there are 1000 different designs of tiles are available.

RAK Ceramics is a Dubai-based multinational company. They have activities in 150 countries of the world including Bangladesh.

 

