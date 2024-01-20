Mehidy Hasan Miraz named as Reebok Cricket's brand ambassador

20 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 06:59 pm

In association with Sports World Bangladesh, international sports brand Reebok announced cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz as its brand ambassador in Bangladesh.

To this end, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Reebok Cricket's CEO & Director MH Khan signed an agreement at Gulshan Club in the city on Friday, reads a press release. 

Sports World's CEO Farhan Ahmed Khan was also present there along with other distinguished guests. 

Mehidy Hasan Miraz said, "I am very happy to have signed the contract with an international brand for the first time in my cricketing career. Hopefully through my association with Reebok my exposure in the cricketing world will multiply." 

Miraz is desirous of playing a very long innings with Reebok cricket.

Reebok, an Iconic International Brand is excited to associate and endorse Mehidy Hasan Miraz, an icon in his own right. Reebok is looking forward to a wonderful and eventful partnership going forward. 

The event was well put together by Sports World's marketing partner Max Level Limited.

 

