Miraz marauds past Kiwi batters to ensure Tigers finish day 1 on top

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 04:34 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh fought back brilliantly against New Zealand in the later part of first day's play of Mirpur Test thanks to the spin duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam. They picked up five Kiwi wickets in the 12.4 that Bangladesh bowled before bad light forced an early end of the day.

New Zealand ended the day on 55/5. They still trail by 117 runs.

15 wickets have fallen in the first day on a tricky Mirpur pitch which earlier saw the hosts being bundled out for 172.

Miraz picked up three wickets for 17 runs from his six overs while Taijul bagged a brace.

Miraz began the wicketfest by picking up the wicket of Devon Conway in the sixth over. Conway left a length delivery thinking it would spin away, but it didn't and struck the off stump.

The floodgate opened and New Zealand lost four more wickets in the day. 

But the game-changing moment came in the 12th over where Shahadat Hossain Dipu took a blinder at short leg to remove Kane Williamson. Miraz sent Tom Blundell back to the pavilion in the same over for a duck to reduce the visitors to 46/5. 

Daryll Mitchell and Glenn Phillips played one more over before bad light interrupted the play and eventually forcing an early stumps. 

