Cricket World Cup matches on Nagad giant screen on DU's TSC

Corporates

Press Release
09 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 09:53 pm

Press Release
09 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 09:53 pm
Cricket World Cup matches on Nagad giant screen on DU&#039;s TSC

After creating a stir by massive arrangements in screening football world matches on the Dhaka University (DU) campus, Nagad has once again risen to the occasion in a similar manner during the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. 

The country's popular mobile financial service provider has set up a giant LED screen at DU's TSC for cricket enthusiasts so that they can watch matches of their favourite teams live in a stadium-like atmosphere, reads a press release. 

Everyday hundreds of avid cricket fans are enjoying World Cup matches live on the giant screen. Keeping in mind a possible rise in the number of spectators in the coming days, Nagad has also prepared two more venues on the university campus to screen World Cup matches with prior permission from the authorities concerned.  

The university authorities and Bangladesh Chhatra League are providing all necessary assistance to Nagad to make the arrangements successful.

