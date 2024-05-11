Kutubuddin Ahmed and Tanvir Ahmed recognised as CIP consecutively

Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman of Envoy Legacy, Sheltech Group, & Green Textile, and Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director of Envoy Legacy, Sheltech Group, and Green Textile respectively, recognised as commercially important persons (CIP) for 2022.

It is a testament to their exceptional contributions and leadership in the textile and manufacturing industries.

Leading industrialist Kutubuddin Ahmed has been recognised as a CIP since 1991 while Tanvir Ahmed became the youngest CIP in the country in 2014.

Till now both leading entrepreneurs received the CIP status every year for outstanding contribution to export and trade.

Tanvir Ahmed received the CIP award for himself and on behalf of Kutubuddin Ahmed, Thursday at Hotel Radisson Blu water garden from State Minister of Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu.

While Senior Secretary of Ministry of commerce Tapan kanti ghosh, FBCCI president and other officials of ministry and senior business leaders from trade bodies was present at this graceful occasions. Kutubuddin Ahmed, the visionary behind Envoy Textiles Limited, received the recognition in the textile fabrics category; whereas Tanvir Ahmed was awarded in woven garments category for his impactful work as Director of Cosmopolitan Industries Pvt. Ltd (CIPL).

Recently Tanvir Ahmed also Re-Elected as Managing Director Unanimously at 28th AGM of Envoy Textiles Ltd.

Demonstrating a pragmatic approach to problem-solving and an unwavering commitment to seeing projects to fruition, Tanvir Ahmed emerges as a dynamic figure with a proven track record of success across academic and entrepreneurial realms.

As a young and accomplished entrepreneur spanning diverse sectors, Ahmed embodies positivity and industriousness, consistently pursuing excellence. Renowned for his dedication, diligence, and proactive mindset, he adeptly explores unconventional avenues and devises innovative solutions.

His journey is punctuated by remarkable achievements, including serving as a director of the India–Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI), receiving recognition as the Youngest Commercially Important Person (CIP) in 2014, Former Director Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Vice- President of Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation and Bangladesh Ceramics manufacturers and exporters association and current Director of the prestigious board of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), not to mentioned being named as the MD of the Year 2023 by C-Suites of Bangladesh Brand Forum.

These recognitions underscore the profound influence and commitment of the remarkable journey of Tanvir Ahmed to fostering industry excellence and development.