SM Abdul Wadud selected as CIP

Managing Director of Dada Group & Group Director of Jamuna Group SM. Abdul Wadud receiving CIP card from State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu on 9 May. Photo: Courtesy

Managing Director of Dada Group & Group Director of Jamuna Group SM Abdul Wadud has been selected CIP for the third time for making significant contributions to the country's export trade in 2022.

The honour card was awarded in a ceremony at a five-star hotel in the capital on Thursday (9 May).

He received the honour from the chief guest of the ceremony Ahsanul Islam Titu, minister of State for Commerce.

Group Director of Jamuna Group and MD of Dada Bag Industries Limited SM Abdul Wadud expressed his feelings after receiving the CIP card and said this initiative of the government to provide CIP card by bringing together businessmen is undoubtedly commendable.

"This will further boost the export sector in the future. Not only this, such positive steps will help the government to further advance the commercial sector. A clear example of this is that the export income has increased compared to the past. If this trend continues, it will increase. This will enrich the export sector of the country."