SM Abdul Wadud selected as CIP

Corporates

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 06:30 pm

Related News

SM Abdul Wadud selected as CIP

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Managing Director of Dada Group &amp; Group Director of Jamuna Group SM. Abdul Wadud receiving CIP card from State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu on 9 May. Photo: Courtesy
Managing Director of Dada Group & Group Director of Jamuna Group SM. Abdul Wadud receiving CIP card from State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu on 9 May. Photo: Courtesy

Managing Director of Dada Group & Group Director of Jamuna Group SM Abdul Wadud has been selected CIP for the third time for making significant contributions to the country's export trade in 2022. 

The honour card was awarded in a ceremony at a five-star hotel in the capital on Thursday (9 May). 

He received the honour from the chief guest of the ceremony Ahsanul Islam Titu, minister of State for Commerce. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Group Director of Jamuna Group and MD of Dada Bag Industries Limited SM Abdul Wadud expressed his feelings after receiving the CIP card and said this initiative of the government to provide CIP card by bringing together businessmen is undoubtedly commendable. 

"This will further boost the export sector in the future. Not only this, such positive steps will help the government to further advance the commercial sector. A clear example of this is that the export income has increased compared to the past. If this trend continues, it will increase. This will enrich the export sector of the country."

 

CIP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

2h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

2h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

4h | Wheels
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Double the love: When you are lucky to have two mothers

19m | Features

More Videos from TBS

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

44m | Videos
China's economy is rapidly turning around

China's economy is rapidly turning around

19m | Videos
Iran has threatened Israel with a nuclear bomb

Iran has threatened Israel with a nuclear bomb

2h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

2h | Videos