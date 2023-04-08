Competition to make money an obstacle to becoming good lawyer: Chief justice

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique believes that the competition to make money is an obstacle to becoming a good lawyer.

The matter of financial involvement is creating problems in the legal profession, he added on 8 April (Saturday) in his speech as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of a "Law Clinic" for East West University (EWU) students.

The programme was held at the "Manzur Elahi' Auditorium of EWU and was presided over by Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief advisor of EWU and the former governor of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

Professor Dr M M Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor of EWU, and Professor Dr Muhammad Ekramul Haque, the advisor of the Department of Law, EWU, also spokes on the occasion.

The chief justice said, "For this reason, although there are many lawyers in the country, only a few have goodwill.

"To be a good lawyer, you need to study constantly with ethical standards, not just look at money. The respect of a good lawyer in society is no less than a judge."

The chief justice commented that lawyers should not be run for only money, if someone makes him a good lawyer then money will come to the lawyer certainly.

EWU inaugurated the 'Law Clinic' for its students to teach them all the details of legal issues which are necessary for their profession.

The chief justice expressed the hope that good lawyers will be produced through this clinic and students will learn practical solutions to various legal problems during their education.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique urged the students to work hard not only for the financial aspect but also for the realization of human rights and man kinds.

Members of the board of trustees, treasurer, faculty members, students, officers and staff members of EWU were present at the event.