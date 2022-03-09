bKash Map wins best innovation award

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 05:49 pm

bKash Map wins best innovation award

The awards, conferred by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, recognise innovations and ideas that have been making people’s life easier

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

'bKash Map', live location service of finding agents, merchants and customer care centres through bKash app, has recently won 4th Bangladesh Innovation Award 2022 in "Best Innovation-Product Development" category.

Mohammad Azmal Huda, chief product and technology officer of bKash received the awards from Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam in an award-giving ceremony held at a city hotel recently, reads a press release.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also present at the event.

bKash has also won Honourable Mention award in "Best Innovation-Finance Innovation in other Financial Institutions" category for "Loan (from bank and financial institution)".

The awards, conferred by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, recognise innovations and ideas that have been making people's life easier.

This year, 18 innovations have become winners and 20 have got honourable mentions, the release added.

bKash Map facilitates the customers to easily find location of the nearest bKash agent, merchant and customer care centres.

By using the map, customers can seamlessly avail services from 3 lakh agent points, 284 Customer Care centres and more than 2,60,000 merchant points across the country.

Customers can easily use bKash map by tapping bKash logo on the top right corner of the app's home screen.

The logos of Merchants, Agents and Customer Care are found at the bottom of the map.

Customers can see five nearby agent or customer care points by tapping on Agents or Customer Care.

They can also get the directions through "Show Route" option of selected merchant, agent or customer care point after tapping "Show List" button.

Besides, one can see 10 nearby merchant points by tapping on Merchants option.

