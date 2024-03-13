Sweden sees production of 'Palestine Cola' start in Malmo

Palestine Cola which is an alternative to Coca Cola and Pepsi, which is produced by two brothers in Sweden. Photo: docjazzmusic/X

In the wake of boycotts against brands seen to be supporting Israel's invasion of Palestine, two Palestinian brothers in the Swedish city of Malmo have started production of a soft drink called "Palestine Cola".

It is marketed as an alternative Coca Cola and Pepsi, specifically for those who don't want to buy products from companies that support Israel, says the Middle East Monitor

Both of the well-known brands are subject to a boycott campaign due to their support for the occupation state.

Social media pages dedicated to solidarity with Palestine posted a video clip showing the two brothers producing the drink in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Since the start of the Israeli war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on 7 October, boycotts have been called for targeting companies which profit from the Israeli occupation or support the apartheid state of Israel in any way.