City General Insurance hands over fire claim cheque to insurance holder

City General Insurance Company Limited today handed over a cheque to one of its insurance holders over fire claim.

Managing Director and CEO of City General Insurance Company Md Shamim Hossain handed over the cheque worth Tk1.37 crore to Managing Director of Baraka Potenga Power Limited, Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury.

AKM Mohiuddin, deputy managing director (BDD) of City General Insurance Company Ltd; Monwar Ahmed, general manager and Mohammad Monirul Islam, director (Finance and Accounts) of Baraka Patenga Power Ltd, were present in the cheque handover ceremony.