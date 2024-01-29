City General Insurance Company Limited and Bangkok Dusit Medical Services unite for enhanced well-being

City General Insurance Company Limited proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Bangkok Dusit Medical Services.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 25 January, 2014, at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Gulshan, Dhaka, under the officiation of Hossain Akhtar, chairman of City Insurance.

This collaboration aims to elevate benefits for High Value clients and dedicated employees, focusing on comprehensive well-being for them and their families.

The partnership marks a pivotal moment in our mission to provide top-tier services and reinforces our commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and insurance coverage for our valued community.

