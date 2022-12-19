City General Insurance awarded for Best Presented Annual Reports in 2021

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City General Insurance Company Limited has been awarded the Best Presented Annual Reports 2021 by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

The Company won the certificate of merit in the category "Insurance Sector", reads a press release.

The award ceremony organised by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) was held on Sunday (18 December) in Kathmandu, Nepal.

City General Insurance Managing Director & CEO Md Shamim Hossain and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Sheikh Azizul Haque received the award from the higher officials of SAFA.

