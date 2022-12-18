City General Insurance Company receives ICSB award for corporate governance

City General Insurance Company has been recognised for its outstanding corporate governance practices as well as transparency and accountability in overall management.

The 9th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence, 2021 was organised by the ICSB at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka, on Saturday, reads a press release.

City General Insurance received the bronze award in the general insurance category.

Hossain Akhtar, chairman along with Md Hasan Khan, additional managing director and company secretary of the company received the award from Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment adviser to the prime minister and chief guest of yesterday's event.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were special guests at the programme presided over by ICSB President Mohammad Asad Ullah.

M Nurul Alam, senior vice president of ICSB, and Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan, council member, among others, were also present at the programme.