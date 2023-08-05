City Bank signs MoU with Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University

City Bank recently signed an agreement with Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (HSTU).

Under the agreement the bank will provide a sizable fund to the Plant and Animal Disease Diagnostic Unit of the university as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), reads a press release.

With this support from City Bank, the research facilities of the university will be strengthened through purchase of new equipment for plant and animal disease diagnosis in the university's central laboratory.

The researchers of HSTU will be able to conduct more advanced research to solve problems in the field of agriculture now, which will usher in agriculture related innovation.

Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of the bank and Prof Dr M Kamruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Prof Dr SM Harun-Ur-Rasid, Director, Institute of Research and Training, HSTU, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, both Additional Managing Directors of the bank and high officials of both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.