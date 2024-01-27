Citizens Bank secures GTF refinance scheme with Bangladesh Bank

Citizens Bank PLC has officially partnered with Bangladesh Bank to access the "Green Transformation Fund (GTF)" under a new refinancing facility.

The agreement was formalised at the Bangladesh Bank head office in a ceremony held on 24 January, reads a press release.

The participatory agreement was signed by Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the sustainable finance department at Bangladesh Bank.