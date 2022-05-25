'The Change Makers' announces panel for upcoming e-CAB election

&#039;The Change Makers&#039; announces panel for upcoming e-CAB election

"The Change Makers", a collective of the movers and shakers of the e-commerce industry, has unveiled their 9-member panel upcoming e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) election today. 

The panel announcement was made in presence of more than 100 e-commerce merchants and journalists at the Banani Club in the capital on Wednesday night.

The members of the panel are- Shafquat Haider (Ciproco Computer), Waseem Alim (BanglaMeds), Md. Tashdik Habib (Cleanforce), Zeeshan Kingshuk Haque (RTS Enterprise), Mozammel Haque Mridha (Kinley. com), Abu Sufian Nilove (NijolCreative), Biplob Ghosh Rahul (eCourier), Ilmul Haque Sajib (Sheba. xyz) and Nusrat Akhtar Lopa (Hur Nusrat).

The Election Commission will publish the final list of candidates on 30 May.

The election, the first one after seven years since e-CAB's inception, will be held on June 18, where 795 members will cast their votes.

