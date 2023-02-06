Canadian Museum for Human Rights likely to showcase exhibits of 1971 Genocide

Corporates

Press Release
06 February, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:34 am

Related News

Canadian Museum for Human Rights likely to showcase exhibits of 1971 Genocide

Press Release
06 February, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:34 am
Dr Jeremy Melvin Maron. Photo: Courtesy
Dr Jeremy Melvin Maron. Photo: Courtesy

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is likely to showcase "Evidences and Exhibits" of genocide in Bangladesh in 1971.

The Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa in collaboration with the Bangabandhu Centre for Bangladesh Studies in Canada (BCBS); the Liberation War Museum (MLW), Dhaka; the Centre for Genocide Studies of Dhaka University and the Conflict and Resilience Research Institute Canada (CRRIC) made a submission for recognition to the genocide perpetrated by Pakistani occupation forces in Bangladesh in 1971, to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) last year.

CMHR is a Federally managed Museum in Canada. It is also the only Human Rights Museum in the World, reads a press release. 

After the submission, Bangladesh High Commission, Ottawa organised an International Seminar in CMHR participated by international experts, intellectuals, diplomats and academicians.

The seminar discussed the genocide of 1971 in Bangladesh and emphasised for its global recognition.

The CMHR is currently undertaking a review of the said submission and as part of the review process, Dr Jeremy Melvin Maron, curator of Holocaust and Genocide Content, CMHR, and in charge of reviewing and recommending the submission to the concerned authorities of CMHR for acceptance, would be visiting Dhaka from 6 to 12 February. During his stay in Dhaka, Dr Maron would visit some of the sites where genocide took place and meet the members of the families of the victims and the survivors of the genocide of 1971 as well as Liberation War Museum, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and other Museums and also access the relevant archives and evidences of genocide. He will also meet senior officials and policy makers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other national experts in genocide issues.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Liberation War Museum will be jointly organising and managing his visit in Bangladesh.

Once the submission is accepted, CMHR would permanently display the "Evidences and Exhibits of Genocide" in the Museum. At the same time, Year of the Birth of Bangladesh and the Portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would also be placed in the "Time Stream" of the Museum.

Acceptance of the submission and permanent display of "Evidences and Exhibits of Genocide" in the CMHR is an important step towards raising awareness about Genocide in 1971 and its recognition in Canada.

 

1971 genocide / Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

2h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

1h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

40m | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

45m | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

17h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'