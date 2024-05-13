Western Canada blazes cause evacuations, air quality concerns

World+Biz

Reuters
13 May, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:13 am

Related News

Western Canada blazes cause evacuations, air quality concerns

In British Columbia, thousands of residents in Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nations were evacuated as the nearby blaze nearly doubled to 4,136 hectares

Reuters
13 May, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:13 am
Grande Prairie Forest Area, May 10, 2024. Photo: Alberta Wildfire via REUTERS
Grande Prairie Forest Area, May 10, 2024. Photo: Alberta Wildfire via REUTERS

The season's first major wildfires have spread to roughly 10,000 hectares (24,710 acres) across Western Canada on Sunday as authorities issued an evacuation order for a community in British Columbia and warned of poor air quality across provinces.

In British Columbia, thousands of residents in Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nations were evacuated as the nearby blaze nearly doubled to 4,136 hectares. 

Fort Nelson First Nation, seven kilometres (4.35 miles) from the town, also issued an evacuation order for Fontas, an Indigenous community.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Mayor Rob Fraser in a TV interview said most of the 3,500 residents in and around Fort Nelson had been evacuated. 

Across the border in Alberta, residents of Fort McMurray, an oil hub, faced extensive damage from wildfires in 2016, were asked to prepare to leave.

Alberta said two wildfires were extreme and out of control and recorded 43 active fires, including one located 16 km southwest of Fort McMurray. It grew significantly over the weekend to 5,500 hectares, much larger than what was reported on Friday.   

On Sunday, authorities said the fire had subdued but was expected to increase as the temperatures soar.

Winds from the southeast are expected to push the wildfire away from a major highway and toward the Athabasca River.

Fraser said the fire was started by a tree blown down by strong winds falling onto a power line.

Six crews of wildland firefighters, 13 helicopters and air tankers were taming the fire on Sunday, said Alberta authorities.

Evacuation alerts were in place for Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek Estates and expanded to Gregoire Lake Estates and Rickards Landing Industrial Park.

Although there is no immediate risk to these communities, the alert ensures residents are prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

Smoke in Fort McMurray on Saturday was coming from fires in northern British Columbia, Alberta said.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement that extends from British Columbia to Ontario on Sunday.

Last year, a veil of smoke blanketed the US East Coast, tinging the skies a fluorescent orange as smoke reached parts of Europe as hundreds of forest fires burnt millions of acres of land and forced about 120,000 people to leave their homes. 

The federal government has warned Canada faces another "catastrophic" wildfire season as it forecast higher-than-normal spring and summer temperatures across much of the country, boosted by El Nino weather conditions.

Canada experienced one of its warmest winters with low to non-existent snow in many areas, raising fears ahead of a hot summer triggering blazes in forests and wildlands amid an ongoing drought.

Canada / wildfire / Canada wildfire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

12h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

16h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

17h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

18h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

12h | Videos
War crimes are evident in the remains discovered in Gaza's mass graves

War crimes are evident in the remains discovered in Gaza's mass graves

11h | Videos
'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

13h | Videos
The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

14h | Videos