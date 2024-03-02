Salman F Rahman emphasises Bangladesh's target to achieve 30% EV adoption by 2030

Salman F Rahman, private industries and investment adviser to the prime minister, on Saturday said the government wants to achieve a target of 30% adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country by 2030 and materialise Smart Bangladesh vision by 2041.

"For both these things to happen, it's important that electric vehicles are made available in the country so that people can make smart choices by buying EVs in great numbers. For this reason, I welcome BYD's move to open its first showroom in the country," he said while inaugurating a showroom as the chief guest.

Global NEV giant BYD officially opened its first showroom in Bangladesh, making it easier for conscious people to experience electric vehicles and contribute to sustainable living.

The Bangladesh government has a vision to phase out traditional fossil fuel-powered cars and introduce electric vehicles instead to tackle carbon emission.

But the adoption of electric vehicles is still in the early phase owing to the lack of EVs in the domestic market.

This step (of opening up a showroom in the domestic market) will help in adoption of EVs in the country.

CG Runner BD Ltd has taken the initiative to introduce global NEV giant BYD in the country.

The showroom is located in the Tejgaon industrial area in Dhaka (340, Haque Centre, Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Sarani). Covering 8,400 square feet, it can accommodate five cars at a time.

At the beginning, the brand's flagship model BYD Seal (sedan) with its two variants — Premium Variant with an extended milage of 570Km (Rear Drive) and Performance Variant with a milage of 520Km AWD (All-Wheel Drive) — will be up for sale at the showroom.

The BYD SEAL showcases a distinctive "Ocean Aesthetics" design and seamlessly integrates a suite of state-of-the-art technologies developed by BYD including their e-platform 3.0, innovative CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, Blade Battery and iTAC (intelligent Torture Adaptation Control). It comes with a slanted roofline, panoramic glass roof, short rear deck, waterdrop mirrors, wave waistline, and LED lights.

Customers can experience the cars in the showroom.

The showroom will house two charging stations (AC and DC) to be installed inside for the convenience of BYD car owners.

CG Runner BD LTD is planning to open more showrooms and service centers in near future so that the adoption of EVs can be expedited.