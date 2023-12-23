BURO Bangladesh receives highest taxpayer award

BURO Bangladesh has received the highest taxpayer award in the NGO/MFI category.

The award was received by Finance Director Mosharrof Hossain on behalf of BURO Bangladesh from NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on 20 December, reads a press release.

A total of 141 individuals and organisations were honoured with the award this year in recognition of their outstanding contributions as taxpayers, in line with the amended National Tax Card Policy of 2010 for the assessment year 2022-23.