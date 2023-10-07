First ever ‘Environment and Sustainability Sector’ focused career carnival in Bangladesh held at BUP

'Envolead Presents BUP Environmental Fest and Career Carnival-2023' was held at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on 4 October. This is the first ever "Environment and Sustainability Sector" focused career carnival organised in Bangladesh, said a press release.

The United Nations Development Programme was the strategic partner in this fair organised by the Environmental Club of BUP with the support of Envolead Limited.

Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest.