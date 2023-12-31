Supervisor-researcher meet held at BUP

Corporates

Press Release
31 December, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 03:31 pm

Related News

Supervisor-researcher meet held at BUP

Press Release
31 December, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 03:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Supervisor-Researcher Meet was organised by the Centre for Higher Studies and Research (CHSR), Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), on 30 December.

The aim of the meet was to introduce the newly enrolled MPhil and PhD fellows to their supervisors and finalize their research titles.

Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD, vice chancellor, BUP graced the occasion as the chief patron.

Amongst others, Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUP, dean of CHSR, and all the researchers of session 2023-2024A, along with their supervisors and co-supervisors were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

BUP / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

3h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

8h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

1h | Videos
Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

3h | Videos
Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

4h | Videos
Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

19h | Videos