Supervisor-researcher meet held at BUP

Photo: Courtesy

A Supervisor-Researcher Meet was organised by the Centre for Higher Studies and Research (CHSR), Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), on 30 December.

The aim of the meet was to introduce the newly enrolled MPhil and PhD fellows to their supervisors and finalize their research titles.

Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD, vice chancellor, BUP graced the occasion as the chief patron.

Amongst others, Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUP, dean of CHSR, and all the researchers of session 2023-2024A, along with their supervisors and co-supervisors were present.