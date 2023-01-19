BUFT distributes certificates among students of PGD programme

BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) and Export Promotion Bureau jointly launched a 6-month post graduate diploma (PGD) course to produce mid-level managers in the apparel industry.

Certificates were distributed among 70 students of the said course on 19 January at the university's own campus Turag.

Founding member of the University Board of Trustees, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, was present as the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony.

On the occasion, the minister said that skilled manpower is the main driving force of an industrial organisation. The government is going all out to create skilled manpower in the garment industry, he added.

"Garment industry is heavily dependent on foreign manpower to operate. We believe that such training workshops will create skilled manpower and reduce foreign worker dependency."

The event was presided over by Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University; Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary, Ministry of Commerce; AHM Ahsan, vice-chairman, Export Development Bureau; Farooq Hasan, president, BGMEA, Board of Trustees, Vice-Chancellor, vice-chancellors, treasurers, registrars, deans, teachers, officers and students of the university.