BSMRMU and University of Portsmouth, UK signs MoU

Corporates

Press Release
28 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 04:26 pm

Related News

BSMRMU and University of Portsmouth, UK signs MoU

Press Release
28 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 04:26 pm
BSMRMU and University of Portsmouth, UK signs MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh (BSMRMU) and University of Portsmouth, UK. 

The MoU was signed by Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, vice-chancellor of BSMRMU and Chris Chang, deputy vice-chancellor of University of Portsmouth, reads a press release. 

The MoU will ensure exchange of information, faculty members, academic activities, exchange of students, joint research, enhancing the skills of students and teachers of both institutions and expanding the industrial education of students.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University's (BSMRMU) / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

49m | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1h | Panorama
Students that passes HSC recently are preparing for their forthcoming university admission test at a coaching centre in the capital. Photo: Courtesy

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

2h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

1h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

3h | TBS Economy
Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

5h | TBS World
Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

5h | TBS Stories