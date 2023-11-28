BSMRMU and University of Portsmouth, UK signs MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh (BSMRMU) and University of Portsmouth, UK.

The MoU was signed by Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, vice-chancellor of BSMRMU and Chris Chang, deputy vice-chancellor of University of Portsmouth, reads a press release.

The MoU will ensure exchange of information, faculty members, academic activities, exchange of students, joint research, enhancing the skills of students and teachers of both institutions and expanding the industrial education of students.