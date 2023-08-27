BRAC University celebrates BRACU Duburi’s grand success at ‘Robosub 2023’

BRAC University organised an event to celebrate BRACU Duburi's grand success at 'Robosub 2023' on 27 August at BRAC University auditorium.

In the event, team members of BRACU Duburi were given a warm reception along with certificates, reads a press release.

BRACU Duburi, an autonomous underwater vehicle developed by BRAC University students, has been recently judged runner-up of Robosub 2023, one of the world's most prestigious robotics competitions.

Hosted by Robonation and co-hosted by the USA Naval Information Warfare Centre Pacific in conjunction with the Office of Naval Research at Transdec, California, RoboSub is an international competition which tackles challenges facing the underwater maritime industry.

This year, 34 teams from globally reputed universities and education institutions took part in the competition in California, US from 31 July to 6 August. The National University of Singapore came first, with BRAC University second and the University of Alberta third.

Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary, Information and Communication Technology Division, sent a video message to Congratulate BRACU Duburi Team.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, pro vice-chancellor and acting vice-chancellor of BRAC University; Stephen Ibelli, public affairs counselor, US Embassy in Dhaka; Shamim uz Zaman, vice-president, Brand and Market Communication, Robi Axiata Limited; Azizul Hakim, executive director, Walton Digi-Tech Industries attended the event as special guests.

Dr Md Khalilur Rahman, professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, BRAC University shared the welcome remarks and Dr Dave Dowland, registrar, BRAC University delivered the inaugural speech.

In the event, team members of BRACU Duburi shared their experiences in the journey to success in Robosub 2023. In their speech they shared their story of hardship, perseverance and dedication which brought such success. Mentioning BRACU Duburi as continuously developing project, they said that the team will bring more success and excellence in the field of Robotics.

