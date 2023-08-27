BRAC University celebrates BRACU Duburi’s grand success at ‘Robosub 2023’

Corporates

Press Release
27 August, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 06:50 pm

Related News

BRAC University celebrates BRACU Duburi’s grand success at ‘Robosub 2023’

Press Release
27 August, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 06:50 pm
BRAC University celebrates BRACU Duburi’s grand success at ‘Robosub 2023’

BRAC University organised an event to celebrate BRACU Duburi's grand success at 'Robosub 2023' on 27 August at BRAC University auditorium. 

In the event, team members of BRACU Duburi were given a warm reception along with certificates, reads a press release. 

BRACU Duburi, an autonomous underwater vehicle developed by BRAC University students, has been recently judged runner-up of Robosub 2023, one of the world's most prestigious robotics competitions. 

Hosted by Robonation and co-hosted by the USA Naval Information Warfare Centre Pacific in conjunction with the Office of Naval Research at Transdec, California, RoboSub is an international competition which tackles challenges facing the underwater maritime industry. 

This year, 34 teams from globally reputed universities and education institutions took part in the competition in California, US from 31 July to 6 August. The National University of Singapore came first, with BRAC University second and the University of Alberta third.

Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary, Information and Communication Technology Division, sent a video message to Congratulate BRACU Duburi Team. 

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, pro vice-chancellor and acting vice-chancellor of BRAC University; Stephen Ibelli, public affairs counselor, US Embassy in Dhaka; Shamim uz Zaman, vice-president, Brand and Market Communication, Robi Axiata Limited; Azizul Hakim, executive director, Walton Digi-Tech Industries attended the event as special guests.

Dr Md Khalilur Rahman, professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, BRAC University shared the welcome remarks and Dr Dave Dowland, registrar, BRAC University delivered the inaugural speech.

In the event, team members of BRACU Duburi shared their experiences in the journey to success in Robosub 2023. In their speech they shared their story of hardship, perseverance and dedication which brought such success. Mentioning BRACU Duburi as continuously developing project, they said that the team will bring more success and excellence in the field of Robotics.
 

BRAC University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

13m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh