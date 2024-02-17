BRAC University, BRAC Bank jointly launch batch-5 of Uddokta 101

BRAC Bank and BRAC University inaugurated the fifth instalment of the "Uddokta 101" programme for emerging women entrepreneurs.

Out of 75 hopeful applicants, only 29 were selected through a stringent evaluation process to participate in this cohort, according to a press release.

The class contains entrepreneurs from a diverse background, with their businesses ranging from wedding invitation cards, handloom products, and resorts to healthy food.

During the orientation, Mohammad Mujibul Haque, professor & associate dean (acting dean) of BRAC Business School, and Khadija Mariam, head of the Women Entrepreneur Cell, SME Banking Division from BRAC Bank Limited, welcomed the participants on their three-month journey ahead.

The event was also attended by a distinguished pool of trainers, mentors, and faculty members of BRAC Business School.

'UDDOKTA 101' is a flagship entrepreneurship development program tailored towards emerging women entrepreneurs.

The program helps women entrepreneurs to stay ahead of the curve, uncover breakthrough opportunities, and spearhead successful enterprises.

In the three-month-long training session, the entrepreneurs will dive into intermediate-level topics such as leadership, business planning, digital marketing, record keeping, taxation, HR management, supply chain management, and international trade.

One of the unique features of the program is its special emphasis on the mental health of women entrepreneurs, offering them access to counselling services and dedicated classes on emotion management.

The program also boasts a mentorship service for entrepreneurs and a two-day trade fair at BRAC University.