Brac, TBS team up to advance career development of youth

Development organisation Brac and English daily The Business Standard have agreed to collaborate on a year-long career development programme for youths in Bangladesh.

The collaboration aims to jointly raise awareness of career development approaches amongst the youth of Bangladesh.

Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman, associate director of Skills Development Programme at Brac, and Shahed Latif, Event and Activation manager at TBS, signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard yesterday.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Both parties have agreed to establish areas of mutual interest and ways of working together, as well as share information and content related to career development initiatives and events.

Under the agreement, TBS will collaborate with Brac's Career Hub – a platform for youth career advancements – to publish articles and interviews at least once a month on various career development initiatives and events.

Additionally, TBS will showcase the career pathways for the young generation in current and future markets by publishing audio-visuals developed by Brac Skills Development Programme on its online portal.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for the hub as it will be its first to closely work with a newspaper to provide insights about the job market, career, skills, and more to the development of youths in Bangladesh.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brac on this important initiative to empower the youth of Bangladesh with the mindset, guidance, and tools needed to succeed in their careers," said Shahed Latif.

"We share a common goal of investing in the future of our youths and creating opportunities for them to thrive in the future of smart Bangladesh," he added.

Brac's Tasmiah Rahman said, "We have been hearing a lot about skills mismatch when it comes to youth training and employment. But no one really talks much about aspiration mismatches between youth and the jobs available in the market.

"Our aim is to delve into the details and understand the pain points of youth, be there for them to develop their employability skills so that they can aspire for a career option that they desire."

The partnership is expected to have a positive impact on the youth population of Bangladesh and help them build successful careers by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to achieve their full potential.

TBS has a dedicated weekly page, Pursuit, for youth development and a separate platform called TBS Graduates that focuses on career development