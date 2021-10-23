Brac EPL Stock Brokerage inks tri-party agreement for OMS

Corporates

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 04:44 pm

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage inks tri-party agreement for OMS

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 04:44 pm

A tri-party agreement has been signed between Brac EPL Stock Brokerage ltd, Magnus Corporation Ltd and DirectFN for the order management system (OMS).

According to a press release, the agreement was signed on Thursday at the Brac EPL office in Dhaka.

By signing the tri-party agreement for state-of-the-art 'Order Management System (OMS) Platform' with DirectFN, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd has affirmed their commitment toward 'customer first' vision.

In this signing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd Ahsanur Rahman; Business Development Manager- Asia of DirectFN Primal Silva; and Managing Director of MAGNUS Corporation Ltd Arman A Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation. 

Chairman of Magnus Corporation Imtiaz Ahmed, Head of IT from Brac EPL Moynul Islam, and other high officials of the organisation were present.

'Order Management System (OMS) Platform' will provide our investors a robust and modern trading platform and enable our investors to execute trades more efficiently using this OMS.

Under the DirectFN OMS software, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage can do the trading for their clients at the same platform and with greater reach.

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd is the third client who will be using the DirectFN order management system, the press release said.

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

30m | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

35m | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

40m | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly