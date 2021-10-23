Brac EPL Stock Brokerage inks tri-party agreement for OMS

A tri-party agreement has been signed between Brac EPL Stock Brokerage ltd, Magnus Corporation Ltd and DirectFN for the order management system (OMS).

According to a press release, the agreement was signed on Thursday at the Brac EPL office in Dhaka.

By signing the tri-party agreement for state-of-the-art 'Order Management System (OMS) Platform' with DirectFN, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd has affirmed their commitment toward 'customer first' vision.

In this signing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd Ahsanur Rahman; Business Development Manager- Asia of DirectFN Primal Silva; and Managing Director of MAGNUS Corporation Ltd Arman A Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.

Chairman of Magnus Corporation Imtiaz Ahmed, Head of IT from Brac EPL Moynul Islam, and other high officials of the organisation were present.

'Order Management System (OMS) Platform' will provide our investors a robust and modern trading platform and enable our investors to execute trades more efficiently using this OMS.

Under the DirectFN OMS software, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage can do the trading for their clients at the same platform and with greater reach.

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd is the third client who will be using the DirectFN order management system, the press release said.