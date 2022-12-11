Brac Bank signs MoU with Brac EPL Stock Brokerage, Brac EPL Investments

Brac Bank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited (BESBL) and Brac EPL Investments Limited (BEIL).

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director & head of Corporate Banking of Brac Bank, Ahsanur Rahman, chief executive officer of Brac EPL Stock Brokerage, and Syed Rashed Hussain, chief executive officer of Brac EPL Investments executed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office on 5 December.

The mutual partnership is aimed at creating synergy between the organisations and ensuring customers getting modern-day comprehensive financial services through technological integration, cross-selling of products, and development of new products, reads a press release.

The partnership covers mutual cooperation in areas of "Probashi Biniyog Offerings" to non-resident investors, exploring wealth management and portfolio management services for each organisation's customers, integrations of Brac Bank's Mobile App Astha and BESBL's system, and tailoring the bank's Transaction Banking services which comprise CORPnet (Brac Bank's Corporate Internet Banking Platform) for BESBL & BEIL etc.

Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking of Brac Bank; Md Jabedul Alam, head of Transaction Banking of BBL; Md Rashedul Hasan Stalin, head of Digital Business and Payments of the bank; Md Raquibul Islam Russeau, head of Digital Business & Service Innovation of BESBL, among others, were present.