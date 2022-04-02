DSE, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage sign API sharing agreement

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd has signed an agreement with Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to use the DSE's Application Programme Interface (API) for their own Order Management System (OMS).

The agreement-signing ceremony was held at DSE's office on 31 March 2022, said a press release.

Using this API, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited will be able to trade directly from the house's trading platform using their own interface.

Also, the sharing of the APIs by both bourses will enable Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd to serve its clients more efficiently.

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage is committed to providing superior service to its customers, and the API sharing will allow this leading brokerage firm to reach out to more clients through their own OMS.

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, managing director of DSE, and Ahsanur Rahman, chief executive officer of Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of respective organisations.

Moynul Islam, head of IT at Brac EPL Stock Brokerage, and other senior officials of CSE, were also present there.

The bourses are sharing their API with brokers so that they can combine the bourses' basic trading systems with their own order management system (OMS), which lessens the pressure on the bourses' default OMS and allows brokers to offer customised and personalised services through their OMS to their clients.