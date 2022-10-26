Brac EPL Stock in Mirpur organises discussion meeting with investors

Corporates

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 07:16 pm

Related News

Brac EPL Stock in Mirpur organises discussion meeting with investors

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 07:16 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd organised an exchange meeting with investors at the new Mirpur branch on Wednesday (26 October).

Chief Executive Officer of Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Mr Ahsanur Rahman along with Branch Manager Md Sabbir Hossain and other senior officials were present at Mirpur branch.

At the meeting, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage showcased their improved and upcoming customer services to the investors, reads a press release.

Moreover, the new bond market launched in the capital market was also discussed in detail with the investors.

The investors expressed their confidence in the capital market investment, their expectations about the bond market and their views on the service of Brac EPL stock to the officials present.

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited is also setting up several new branches along with creating various digital platforms to make customer service more advanced and accessible, the release adds.

In continuation of that, Brac EPL Stock has started the operation of the sixth branch in the capital's Mirpur area.

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage / Investor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

11h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

9h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

38m | Videos
Why there is a pilot crisis in country

Why there is a pilot crisis in country

1h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak