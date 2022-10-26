Brac EPL Stock in Mirpur organises discussion meeting with investors

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd organised an exchange meeting with investors at the new Mirpur branch on Wednesday (26 October).

Chief Executive Officer of Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Mr Ahsanur Rahman along with Branch Manager Md Sabbir Hossain and other senior officials were present at Mirpur branch.

At the meeting, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage showcased their improved and upcoming customer services to the investors, reads a press release.

Moreover, the new bond market launched in the capital market was also discussed in detail with the investors.

The investors expressed their confidence in the capital market investment, their expectations about the bond market and their views on the service of Brac EPL stock to the officials present.

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited is also setting up several new branches along with creating various digital platforms to make customer service more advanced and accessible, the release adds.

In continuation of that, Brac EPL Stock has started the operation of the sixth branch in the capital's Mirpur area.