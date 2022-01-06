Brac EPL, Brac Bank Tara organise webinar for women’s financial literacy

Corporates

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 11:41 am

A screengrab of the Brac Bank, Brac EPL webinar held on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy
A screengrab of the Brac Bank, Brac EPL webinar held on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy

In order to enlighten women about their financial literacy, Brac Bank Tara along with Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited organised a webinar Tuesday.

Dhaka University (DU) Finance Associate Professor Shabnaz Amin Auditi, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Research Analyst Anika Mafiz and capital market investor Rashada Akter spoke at the programme moderated by Brac Bank Head of Customer Experience Fardina Hafiz, reads a recently issued press release.

Experience Fardina Hafiz, reads a recently issued press release.

Shabnaz Amin Aditi discussed the importance of women's financial independence and the ways of achieving it.

She said that women in society are marching forward towards empowerment and financial independence. It is becoming more important for them to be aware of their finances and investment.

"Managing money is a prerequisite for financial comfort. Irrespective of the economic strata, every woman should have the means to support herself and for that, every woman needs financial literacy," she added.

She encouraged women to start investing even if the amount is smaller. She also discussed the options of investment and the way to know about them.

The speakers in the webinar highlighted the capital market as one of the key means of investment.

Anika Mafiz elaborated the opportunities and benefits of investment in the capital market.

She also highlighted how a woman should start her investment journey.

Investor Rashada Akter shared her own investment journey and how she benefited by investing in the capital market.

She has also emphasized the digitalization of the stock market for women and the necessity of women employees in a brokerage for the comfortable service.

To motivate women to invest in the capital market, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited announced to provide special benefits to Brac Bank Tara customers.

Tara is the Brac Bank's dedicated window for women clients. 

