BRAC Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Corporates

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 10:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank PLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Pension Authority to receive monthly deposits of the government's National Pension Scheme.

Finance Secretary of the government of Bangladesh Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder was the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka held on February 1, 2024.

Executive Chairman of National Pension Authority Kabirul Izdani Khan and Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank PLC Selim R. F. Hussain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Sulekha Rani Basu, Member of the National Pension Authority Md. Golam Mostafa, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking of BRAC Bank Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, and other senior officials were present during the MoU signing ceremony.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Commenting on this agreement with the National Pension Authority, Selim R. F. Hussain said, "We are really thankful to the Ministry of Finance and the National Pension Authority for partnering BRAC Bank with the National Pension Scheme. This universal pension scheme will benefit people of our country and ensure their future financial security. This will encourage people to start saving for future and develop saving habit. It will play a vital role in building an inclusive society."

"With the help of BRAC Bank's advanced technology and seamless systems, customers will be able to make their monthly payments easily and conveniently. For this, we will soon establish API connectivity with the National Pension Authority. We will be working with the government to take the pension scheme to the doorsteps of people of the country," he added.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

9h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

28m | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

2h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

3h | Videos
International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

4h | Videos