BRAC Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

BRAC Bank PLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Pension Authority to receive monthly deposits of the government's National Pension Scheme.

Finance Secretary of the government of Bangladesh Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder was the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka held on February 1, 2024.

Executive Chairman of National Pension Authority Kabirul Izdani Khan and Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank PLC Selim R. F. Hussain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Sulekha Rani Basu, Member of the National Pension Authority Md. Golam Mostafa, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking of BRAC Bank Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, and other senior officials were present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Commenting on this agreement with the National Pension Authority, Selim R. F. Hussain said, "We are really thankful to the Ministry of Finance and the National Pension Authority for partnering BRAC Bank with the National Pension Scheme. This universal pension scheme will benefit people of our country and ensure their future financial security. This will encourage people to start saving for future and develop saving habit. It will play a vital role in building an inclusive society."

"With the help of BRAC Bank's advanced technology and seamless systems, customers will be able to make their monthly payments easily and conveniently. For this, we will soon establish API connectivity with the National Pension Authority. We will be working with the government to take the pension scheme to the doorsteps of people of the country," he added.