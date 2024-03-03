BRAC Bank sets benchmark with first-ever GHG disclosure in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
03 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 06:30 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank sets benchmark with first-ever GHG disclosure in Bangladesh

Press Release
03 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 06:30 pm

In a proactive initiative, BRAC Bank has become the first bank in Bangladesh to disclose its Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the portfolio level, focusing primarily on business loans, which account for 81% of its total portfolio. 

This pioneering disclosure marks a significant milestone in the banking industry's journey towards transparency and accountability in environmental impacts, reads a press release. 

Amidst evolving global regulations in the sustainability sphere, BRAC Bank's proactive approach places it at the vanguard of these important changes. The bank's Sustainability Report, endorsed by the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) for maintaining its standard and published on its website, is a testament to its commitment to international sustainability reporting standards. 

As a founding member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), BRAC Bank has consistently demonstrated its dedication to sustainable banking. Becoming a signatory of PCAF in March 2019, alongside a select group of GABV member banks globally, has further solidified its position as a leader in environmental stewardship within the financial sector.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BRAC Bank's latest sustainability report places it among a handful of banks and multinational corporations in Bangladesh that regularly publish reports adhering to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Guidelines. Moreover, BRAC Bank stands out as the only bank from Bangladesh to have signed onto PCAF, highlighting its unparalleled commitment to environmental transparency.

"Sustainability is at the core of our operations, and this GHG emission disclosure is a critical step in our journey towards achieving carbon neutrality," stated Sabbir Hossain, Chief Sustainability Officer, who is Deputy Managing Director at BRAC Bank. 

"We are committed to enhancing our disclosures, encompassing internal emissions and expanding the scope in future reports, with the ultimate goal of transitioning towards net zero." 

BRAC Bank's effort in GHG emission reporting reinforces its leadership in sustainable banking. It establishes a new benchmark for environmental responsibility in the Bangladesh banking sector, demonstrating financial institutions' pivotal role in combating climate change through enhanced transparency and commitment to sustainable practices.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

8h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

11h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

40m | Videos
The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

1h | Videos
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI's Sam Altman

Elon Musk Sues OpenAI's Sam Altman

1h | Videos
Global Warming: Trillions of Water Mixes in Oceans

Global Warming: Trillions of Water Mixes in Oceans

3h | Videos