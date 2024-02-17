BRAC Bank organises Branch Managers’ Convention 2024

17 February, 2024
BRAC Bank organises Branch Managers’ Convention 2024

17 February, 2024, 07:10 pm
BRAC Bank organised a Branch Managers' Convention with a focus on enhancing customer experience. 

All Branch and Sub-branch Managers, Business Heads and senior officials gathered at the annual meet to strategize business plan for 2024 and beyond, reads a press release.

With 187 branches and 40 sub-branches across the nation, the bank's Distribution Network plays an important role in balance sheet growth. 

The two-day convention focused on aligning the branch leaders the short and long term goals of the bank, capitalising on market opportunities through offering innovative customer-centric products and services while ensuring top level customer experience. 

The bank's Chairperson Meheriar M. Hasan addressed the convention virtually while Managing Director and CEO Selim R.F. Hussain inaugurated the programme on February 10, 2024.

Head of Branches Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque along with Senior Management Committee Members and Distribution's Senior Zonal Heads, Regional Heads and Cluster Managers were present at the event.
 

